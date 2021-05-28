expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Calvin Walker, 27, receives a Johnson and Johnson vaccine from paramedic Ura Lara with the Port Arthur Fire Department on Thursday. Walker is one of several people who reside at a homeless camp on 9th Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur Strike Team brings COVID shots to homeless camps

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Calvin Walker made the American Sign Language sign for “I love you” as he walked away from the Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID vaccination Strike Team.

With a bandage on his arm, the 27-year-old carried bottles of hand sanitizer back to a section of 9th Avenue where he lives.

The former foster child has experienced homelessness most of his adult life. But those with the health department knew him well, as he had grown up in the city.

“It’s so hard when it’s someone you know,” Health Director Judith Smith said, watching Walker walk away.

He was the first person at the homeless camp to receive a Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The Strike Team arrived just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday to offer vaccinations to those that might not have the availability to make it to the hub on Cultural Center Drive. It was the third day for the health department to take shots on the road — vaccinating a crew of seafarers on Friday, going to the homes of bedbound residents Wednesday and visiting homeless camps Thursday.

“We brought blankets out here at Christmas,” Smith said of the 9th Avenue pavilion that was once a part of Howard’s Grocery. “When we had the big ice storm, I was just praying they still had the blankets.”

Tuyen Doan, 57, sits next to his tent on 9th Avenue. While he’s been living there for about 10 months, he was able to get a COVID vaccine at the library a few months ago, he said. (Monique Batson/The News)

In 2019, the city of Port Arthur estimated 63 adult residents were experiencing homelessness.

Tuyen Doan said a dozen lived at the 9th Avenue pavilion.

He’s been there approximately 10 months.

Doan, 57, was a welder, but can no longer work due to mental health issues.

Thursday he did not get a vaccine from the Strike Team, as he received the two-dose shot three months ago at a nearby library.

He took the bus for both, but has a bike next to his tent that serves as his daily transportation.

“I ride to hospitality to eat,” he said, referring to the Hospitality Center on Gulfway Drive.

When he told Strike Team members he had already been vaccinated, Doan was met with applause.

Not everyone opted to take one, but Smith said that was expected.

After 9th Avenue, the mobile vaccination unit was headed to Savannah and 7th Street, as well as other areas identified by community member Lynn Freeman.

Freeman was on site broadcasting live on Facebook, sharing the addresses of the next stops and asking Port Arthur residents to spread the word.

The Strike Team was developed with the help of a $740,000 grant. However, funds must last until 2024.

Homebound residents in Port Arthur, Nederland, Groves and Port Neches can call (409) 332-6180 to schedule an appointment.

The department is still providing free vaccines to anyone 12 and older at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those needing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-17 are encouraged to call ahead first at (409) 332-6125 to ensure it is in stock.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles

Local

Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting

Local

Port Arthur Strike Team brings COVID shots to homeless camps

Local

Port Arthur man found at jail with cocaine after strip search, authorities said

Local

$48K in gold, silver coins stolen from post office; Nederland man arrested

College/Pro Sports

Nederland graduate Kody Kolb playing in NAIA World Series

Local

Man shot, killed Thursday night in Port Arthur

Local

2 Port Arthur men charged with murder following 2019 shooting death

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Port Neches-Groves celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Lifestyle

GALLERY — Nederland High sends off seniors at graduation

Check this Out

Ready to retire: Constable Eddie Collins “always gave Precinct 8 100 percent”

Local

Port Arthur residents can get paid to attend EMT classes. See how.

Business

PA Reloaded bringing 50+ regional businesses & vendors to Port Arthur

Local

Port Commissioner Linda Spears talks of port’s importance to economy

Local

Port Commission President John Comeaux talks about board’s role, goals

Groves

Congrats to this year’s Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel scholarship winners

High School Sports

Memorial coach wants players to use 7-on-7 to help win on Friday nights

Local

UPDATE: Longtime constable Eddie Collins set to retire

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur outlines fall plan with changes to mask, vaccination & social distancing

Local

Autopsy called to determine cause of death after body found Wednesday morning

Business

9TH AVENUE PLAZA: African-American entrepreneurs following dreams in business pursuits

Local

See which Port Arthur streets are next for repairs