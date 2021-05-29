expand
Ad Spot

May 31, 2021

Groves Mayor Chris Borne, left, presents a proclamation to Groves Firefighter of the Year Jerry Hanley at a city council meeting. Chris Moore/The News

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

By Chris Moore

Published 12:45 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Jerry Hanley is the 2020 Otis Barnes Firefighter of the Year.

The Groves City Council presented a proclamation to Hanley this week.

The award is normally handed out in February, but all parties involved elected to delay it until the COVID restrictions were lifted.

Groves Fire Chief Lance Billeaud said Hanley’s dependability stands out among his peers.

“He usually has one of the higher percentages of responding to calls,” Billeaud said. “He is here for most of the training classes. He is president of the volunteers. He is one of the guys that stayed throughout Hurricane Laura. He evacuated his family, stayed with us and helped out with calls. He was one of the guys that was a cook for us during that timeframe. He is one of the many guys that go above and beyond to help us out here.”

Hanley said it is an honor to be recognized.

“Otis Barnes, who the award is based off of, was a tremendous asset to this department,” Hanley said. “To know that they think I have held up to his standards and his views is an amazing feat.”

Hanley fancies himself a good cook and is happy to provide a warm meal for crewmembers during the hurricane response efforts.

“We had crawfish etouffee and spaghetti,” he said. “That was the two biggest dishes we made. We are all in it as a team. Each of us plays a critical role, whether it was cooking or making a call. I am just there to do a job like the rest of them.”

Billeaud said nominations for the annual award go before previous award winners, who are still active in the department. Then, a committee, made up of the past three winners, looks over the vote and breaks any potential ties or elects to have two winners.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready

Groves

Affidavit: Man found with pot on his tongue during traffic stop

Local

Police seek Avery Trace killing clues; Mayor: “Folks don’t have respect for human life”

Local

See what’s coming to old Luby’s, as well as Toasted Yolk’s plans & more restaurant news

Local

2 Port Arthur men, already in jail, handed warrants for homicide

Local

Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship

Local

Intoxication manslaughter case that left 3 local residents dead sent to D.A.’s office

Local

Lamar State president speaking at Solid Rock Missionary

Local

Woman reportedly passed out with syringe in lap, indicted for drug charge

Groves

Groves man indicted in drug charge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Oubre nominated for Lumen Christi Award

Local

Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles