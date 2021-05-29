expand
Ad Spot

May 31, 2021

JODY HOLTON — The earth is 75 percent water. Can you swim?

By Jody Holton

Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Here in southeast Texas, we are fortunate to be surrounded by water – lakes, ponds, rivers, bayous, beaches, and of course, pools.

When the weather turns warm, everyone wants to be in or around the water. Hanging out at the pool or the beach on a hot day is a great way to beat the heat.

There are so many opportunities to enjoy the water; unfortunately, this also presents circumstances for accidental drownings.

For people between the ages of 5 and 24, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death. Drowning can occur in as little as 2 inches of water, in as little as 90 seconds.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though. Most water-related accidents can be avoided by knowing how to stay safe and following a few simple guidelines. Learning how to swim is essential if you plan on being in or near water.

Please, get your children, grandchildren and yourself into a certified swim instruction course. Before signing up with anyone, make sure that instructor has received training from a certified program.

Aside from having your children and yourself properly instructed in swim skills, there are a few tips you need to keep in mind when heading out to enjoy the water.

“Buddy up!” Never swim alone. Always swim with a partner, every time — whether you’re swimming in a backyard pool or in a lake. Even experienced swimmers can become tired or get muscle cramps, which might make it difficult to get out of the water. When people swim together, they can help each other or go for help in case of an emergency.

Get skills. Speaking of emergencies, it’s good to be prepared. Learning some life-saving skills, such as CPR and rescue techniques, can help you save a life. A number of organizations offer classes for beginning and experienced swimmers and boaters. Check with your YMCA, local hospital, or chapter of the Red Cross.

Know your limits. Swimming can be a lot of fun — and you might want to stay in the water as long as possible. If you’re not a good swimmer or you’re just learning to swim, don’t go in water that’s so deep you can’t touch the bottom and don’t try to keep up with skilled swimmers. That can be hard, especially when your friends are challenging you — but it’s a pretty sure bet they’d rather have you safe and alive.

Swim in safe areas only. It’s a good idea to swim only in places that are supervised by a lifeguard. No one can anticipate changing ocean currents, rip currents, sudden storms or other hidden dangers. Pay attention when warnings are posted. In the event that something does go wrong, lifeguards are trained in rescue techniques.

Alcohol and water never mix. Alcohol is involved in numerous water-related injuries and up to half of all water-related deaths. The statistics for teenage guys are particularly scary: One half of all adolescent male drownings are tied to alcohol use.

If you can’t see them, you can’t save them. Don’t depend solely on the lifeguard. Yes, they are highly trained to save lives but they are also watching many other swimmers. If you bring your children to the pool, watch them. Don’t get so involved with visiting with others, reading or your phone/tablet that you are not always aware of their location.

Be prepared, stay aware, and have fun.

Jody Holton writes about health for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready

Groves

Affidavit: Man found with pot on his tongue during traffic stop

Local

Police seek Avery Trace killing clues; Mayor: “Folks don’t have respect for human life”

Local

See what’s coming to old Luby’s, as well as Toasted Yolk’s plans & more restaurant news

Local

2 Port Arthur men, already in jail, handed warrants for homicide

Local

Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship

Local

Intoxication manslaughter case that left 3 local residents dead sent to D.A.’s office

Local

Lamar State president speaking at Solid Rock Missionary

Local

Woman reportedly passed out with syringe in lap, indicted for drug charge

Groves

Groves man indicted in drug charge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Oubre nominated for Lumen Christi Award

Local

Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles