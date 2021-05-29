expand
Ad Spot

May 31, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Never lose your joy, turn to the Lord

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Sometimes we experience things that make it seem like we should lose our joy, especially if they’re devastating, damaging, or we’re blind-sighted upon impact.

Philippians 4:4 says to “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice.”

Twice, the Scriptures remind us to put our joy in the Lord.

When I was researching the word joy, I began to think about all the things I was putting my joy in, only to see them vanish as I lost my joy. I realized they are not so important as my joy in the Lord, first!

My husband and I decided not to put all our joy in each other, as it’s a lot of pressure and eventually we let each other down (we’re human).

More examples: A bad hair day, no car, flat tire on the car, favorite sports team loses, no money, burned breakfast, tripping over your dog and spilling your coffee in the morning.

What is it that causes you to lose your joy?

I learned from friend and Bible teacher Jerry Savelle that when or if these things happen to you, a good thing to think or even say out loud is, “wow, a person could ALMOST lose their joy over that.”

So wise, let’s put all our joy in the Lord, then it overflows onto our family, friends, church family, co-workers, neighbors and on and on.

Have you ever lost your car keys?

I have…it’s because we put them in the wrong or different place. We have hooks on the wall by our door where we hang our keys when we come home, then we know where they are when we need to leave again.

Sometimes if we’re in a hurry coming in the house, we may throw them on the table or bed where they might get covered up, then there’s that wasted, frustrating, time, looking for keys, when, if we would have put them in a secure or regular place, we would know right where they are.

Can you tell I’m an organizer?

If we put our joy in the right place (The Lord), we would never lose it.

That joy in the Lord is not elusive, doesn’t just fly away, we let it go, so be encouraged, strong and joyful, letting the outward expressions of joy show on your face and actions. Laugh off some things by saying, “wow, a person could ALMOST lose their joy over that, but not me.”

Like Nehemiah said, “go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks and send some to those who have nothing prepared (take someone to lunch).”

“Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is our strength.” Nehemiah 8:10 Amplified Bible

This column about JOY was inspired by my very profound, funny pastor, Ron Hammonds. Come visit my Church On The Rock at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday and feel the love and joy in our people.

Write to me with some fun story about this.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready

Groves

Affidavit: Man found with pot on his tongue during traffic stop

Local

Police seek Avery Trace killing clues; Mayor: “Folks don’t have respect for human life”

Local

See what’s coming to old Luby’s, as well as Toasted Yolk’s plans & more restaurant news

Local

2 Port Arthur men, already in jail, handed warrants for homicide

Local

Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship

Local

Intoxication manslaughter case that left 3 local residents dead sent to D.A.’s office

Local

Lamar State president speaking at Solid Rock Missionary

Local

Woman reportedly passed out with syringe in lap, indicted for drug charge

Groves

Groves man indicted in drug charge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Oubre nominated for Lumen Christi Award

Local

Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles