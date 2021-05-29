Lamar State president speaking at Solid Rock Missionary

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. in Port Arthur, will feature Baccalaureate Sunday at 11 a.m. The Guest Speaker is Dr. Betty Reynard of Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Reynard is a history maker, being the first woman appointed to the presidency of any of the Lamar University and College campuses.

The Theme for this 20201 Year is: “Don’t ever stop learning and don’t ever retire from working and serving humanity with your talent and skills.”

Pastor Richard Keaton Nash, a student at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, is graduating this academic school year with a Doctor of Theology Degree from Ruach School of Theology.

All area graduates of secondary and higher education institutions are invited to share in this most solemn and celebrative occasion.

For more information, call at 409-548-1360.