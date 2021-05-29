expand
Ad Spot

May 31, 2021

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready

By Chris Moore

Published 12:41 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Indians now know who they are playing in the 2021 football season after the athletic department released the schedule for the fall sport this week.

Fans anxious to pack The Reservation will not have to wait long. PNG kicks off its non-district schedule with two home games against Jasper and Beaumont United, respectively. PNG plays its final non-district game against Tomball.

Last year featured two close games for the Indians and BU and Tomball. The Indians split the games, which were decided by a combined six points.

“It’s always exciting to put the schedule out there,” Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said. “I’m always excited about the season and getting to see our players compete and watch their hard work pay off. We still have a long way to go. We have to have a great summer and a great month of August with two-a-days.”

The Indians finished last season 5-6 overall and 4-3 in District 21-5A.

Faircloth is looking forward to the first home game in front of a packed stadium.

“That is what makes PNG so special,” he said. “We have a packed crowd on Friday nights. Last year, we weren’t able to do that, but I am excited to get back with the fans this year. That is what PNG is all about.”

PNG’s first district game will be against Mid-County Madness rival Nederland at The Reservation. This will be the second consecutive season the two teams clashed during the first week of district play. The Indians came away with a last-second win over the Bulldogs in 2020.

Last season, the Indians had three losses with a combined score of 168-68 to Barbers Hill, Texas City and Crosby. In the fall, PNG will play all of those teams at The Reservation.

PNG made the playoffs as the fourth seed, before losing to Fort Bend Marshall 21-14 in the opening round.

The road to the 2021 season begins June 7 as PNG begins summer workouts. 

PNG 2021 football schedule

Date                Opponent                  Time

8/27               Jasper                          7:30 p.m.

9/3                 Beaumont United    7:30 p.m.

9/10               Tomball                            7 p.m.

9/24               *Nederland               7:30 p.m.

10/1               *Dayton                            7:30 p.m.

10/8               *Barbers Hill           7:30 p.m.

10/15             *Kingwood Park            7 p.m.

10/22             *Crosby                     7:30 p.m.

10/29             *Texas City              7:30 p.m.

11/5               *Santa Fe                        7:30 p.m.

 

Home games are in bold.

* connotes a district game

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready

Groves

Affidavit: Man found with pot on his tongue during traffic stop

Local

Police seek Avery Trace killing clues; Mayor: “Folks don’t have respect for human life”

Local

See what’s coming to old Luby’s, as well as Toasted Yolk’s plans & more restaurant news

Local

2 Port Arthur men, already in jail, handed warrants for homicide

Local

Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship

Local

Intoxication manslaughter case that left 3 local residents dead sent to D.A.’s office

Local

Lamar State president speaking at Solid Rock Missionary

Local

Woman reportedly passed out with syringe in lap, indicted for drug charge

Groves

Groves man indicted in drug charge

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Oubre nominated for Lumen Christi Award

Local

Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today

Local

GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Local

Port Arthur down to 4 finalists for fire chief. See who made the cut.

Local

NISD: Students broke protocol with military stoles