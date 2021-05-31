Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Here in the great state of Texas, we are fortunate to have 367 miles of coastline that borders the Gulf of Mexico, creating one of the most diverse places in the country. Port Arthur is located alongside Sabine Lake. This lake is formed to the north where the Neches and Sabine Rivers converge. This area forms a unique ecosystem and makes it an ideal place for anglers and anyone who enjoys the outdoors. The Big Three in Port Arthur are redfish, flounder and trout.

The fishing community is strong, and anglers travel from all around the U.S. for access to some of the best saltwater fishing anywhere along the Gulf Coast.

Sabine Lake

Port Arthur’s 70,000 acre Sabine Lake is an impressive 14 miles long, 7 miles wide and is formed where the Sabine and Neches Rivers meet.

Sabine Lake, and the ship channel connecting this body of water with the Gulf of Mexico, are bustling hubs for area angling and boating activities. The lake is actually a bay serving as estuaries – transitional points between fresh and salt water for the Neches and Sabine Rivers and is best known for flounder, redfish and speckled trout. Bring your own boat or book an inshore guided fishing trip. You can also kayak the region’s multiple paddling trails or venture into the Gulf of Mexico, where off-shore charter trips reign.

Pleasure Island

Pleasure Island is an 18-mile long island created from deposits dredged to form the Intracoastal Waterway in 1908. There, you can fish from several piers, state and public parks, one of the largest jetty systems in the state, various levees, launch your boat and even stow your boat in the Island’s state of the art, 300-slip marina.

Sabine Pass

Sabine Pass is perhaps the start of where fishing began in all of Southeast Texas. Sabine offers access to Keith Lake, the marsh, Sabine Lake and the Gulf of Mexico and is home to the Sabine Pass Port Authority’s 87-slip Marina, chock full of inshore and offshore charter opportunities and first-class amenities.

Sea Rim State Park

Shore Fishing the nutrient rich surf of Sea Rim State Park attracts a plethora of game fish and prey. To the angler, this can be a fishing dream.

Sea Rim State Park does participate in the Free Loaner Tackle Program. Park users will just need to provide their own bait. You can RV, tent camp or rent the park’s 6-person Cabin.

A note on Shore Fishing: A fishing license is not required to fish from the shore of any Texas State Park upon receipt of a park entry permit. Be aware that in order to retain a “bull red” over 28” in length you will need to use a properly completed Red Drum Tag furnished on a Texas Saltwater Fishing License. A bonus Red Drum Tag is also available to licensed anglers.

Kayak Fishing

Here on the Upper Coast, there are several options of where one can go kayak fishing. Whether on the north or south end, you are sure to catch a few fish and see plenty of other animals as you make your way through the marsh.

There is plenty more information to be found at visitportarthurtx.com.

— Submitted by Callie Summerlin, Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau director of sales and marketing.