expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

By PA News

Published 9:59 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

NEDERLAND — For the past several days, the City of Nederland’s treated water supply has had discoloration.

This is not a water quality issue, city administrators said.

“The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events,” the city announced in a statement Tuesday morning. “The water treatment plant staff has modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration.”

Treated water going into the system has shown improvement, according to the city.

Due to the overall size of the water system, it will take a few days for the water discoloration to fade.

The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested, and city administrators stress the water is safe to drink.

Those with additional questions are asked to call the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

The City of Nederland released this photo Tuesday morning, saying it shows treated water being pumped into the system. (Courtesy of the City of Nederland)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Local

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest