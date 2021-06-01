expand
June 2, 2021

Ella Mae Mosley

By PA News

Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Ella Mae Mosley, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, was called home to glory on Monday May 24th, 2021.
Ella was born, raised, and lived most of her life in Port Arthur, Texas.
She was the first born child of Catherine and Alvester Green.
Ella’s greatest quality and honor in life was her relationship with the Lord, and that radiated through in the way that she lived her life, with selflessness, love, compassion, and generosity.
She demonstrated these remarkable traits in her work at the Spindletop MHMR center in Beaumont, Texas, where she retired.
She was nurturing and had a heart of servitude. This fueled her passion for  working  with clients and providing them with care.
Her greatest accomplishment was being a phenomenal mother to each of her six children, and a grandmother to her abundance of grandchildren, encouraging and supporting them in their life paths.
They were her proudest and greatest joy in life.
Ella relocated to Brazoria County to live with her youngest daughter and son in law due to health concerns.
She loved God and enjoyed reading her bible faithfully.
She found joy  in watching westerns on television, and delighted in eating sweets and various types of seafood.
Her smile was one of  a kind and her laughter was contagious. Ella lived such a full life and was a blessing to all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Alvester Green, as well as her husband Willie Bill Mosley.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, oldest daughter, Denise Mosley, sons Bill Mosley Jr, Walter Mosley  (Ranay), Marvin Mosley  (Lily), Marlon Mosely, and youngest daughter, Shanna Harrison (Terrance).
Also left to cherish her memory are her younger sister Elizabeth Whitworth (Hobert), sister in law Jeralean Stagg (Murphy), an abundance of  grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
A memorial service for Ella will be held on Saturday June 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Proctor Mortuary in Beaumont, Texas.

