expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Capt. Gregory Davis, incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, receives the organizational colors from Col. Scott Desormeaux, brigade commander of the 256th IBCT, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, May 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – A Memorial High graduate is now a combat team commander in Iraq.

Captain Gregory Davis Jr. took over command this month from Captain Brandi Tregre.

Davis is leading the Louisiana National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

A change of command ceremony took place at Erbil Air Base.

Davis is a 2009 graduate of Memorial High School, where he commanded the school’s first NJROTC program.

Davis said the soldiers in this company have had more unique experiences in these past two years with mobilization, hurricanes, floods, ice storms, COVID-19 and deployment.

“Under CPT Tregre’s leadership, this company has met every one of those challenges head on and been successful at each turn,” Davis said. “I’m so excited to be taking command of HHC at such a crucial time in this unit’s history, and thankful to Col. (Scott) Desormeaux for affording me this opportunity of a lifetime. It’s an absolute honor to join such an exceptional group of enlisted, non-commissioned officers, warrant officers and officers that prove time and time again that whether locally or globally, this unit is always ready to protect what matters.”

Davis, commissioned into the LANG through the LSU ROTC program in 2014.

Before assuming command of HHC 256 IBCT, he was the Protection Officer for 256 IBCT.

Davis has participated in multiple brigade exercises to include a rotation at JRTC at Fort Polk. He was activated in response to Hurricane Laura in 2020 before being activated in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In addition to being deployed overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2010, the company has been activated to support multiple emergency operations to include Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Harvey, Laura, running multiple COVID-19 test sites and multiple major flood events that ravaged Louisiana in 2016.

Desormeaux said he knows the kind of character and quality that Davis possesses.

“Every day when you wake up be excited to go to work because being a commander is the single most challenging yet exciting job you will ever hold in the Army,” Desormeaux said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready