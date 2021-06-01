expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department, Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center and Port of Port Arthur are collaborating to reach a specific demographic that keeps the economy rolling in Southeast Texas: the seafarers.

In the United States, where COVID-19 vaccines have reached wide availability, an increasing number of health organizations and port authorities are working with maritime organizations such as Port Arthur International Seafarer’s Center to inoculate crews while their ships are in ports.

Doreen Badeaux, of the Apostleship of the Sea-USA, is advocating for seafarers at multiple terminals in the area. It takes several partners to make this happen.

The crew of a cargo vessel at the Port of Port Arthur was vaccinated Friday before heading to South America with U.S.-produced cargo.

The Port Arthur Health Department’s Strike Team vaccinated 22 seafarers from India.

The Port of Port Arthur is one of the first maritime facilities to provide this service to a crew.

“Since the COVID outbreak there are still some seafarers that have yet to return home,” Port Director/CEO Larry Kelley said. “Seafarers move the things that matter to us: energy, lumber, the food we eat and the cars we drive. Hopefully, the crew change issue will come to an end soon by nations ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines for seafarers. Our local efforts affect the world and based on availability, the vaccinations for seafarers will continue.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Local

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest