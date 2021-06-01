expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Silas Channell Jr.

Silas Channell Jr.

By PA News

Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Silas Channell, Jr. was born on June 15, 1952 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Silas Channell, Sr. and the late Lue Bertha Harris.

Silas attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970.

On June 2, 1973, Silas was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sheryl Peron, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

To this union was born Aaron Christopher and Christal Eve.

Silas was a man of many talents.

In his younger years, he enjoyed tailoring his own clothes, including his “Lincoln High” gold prom attire.

Besides his wife and children, the other passion of his life was building and restoring antique cars and attending annual car shows with Sheryl.

After graduating from high school, he worked at DuPont for over 37 years before his retirement.

After retiring, he was able to devote more time to his hobby of building and repairing cars in his self-designed garage Silas loved to dance with his bride and daughter as well as those who obliged him on the dance floor.

Silas was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered his time teaching CCE and Mardi Gras SETX.

Sheryl His wife of almost 48 years departed this life on May. He was preceded in death by his father, Silas Channell, Sr.; mother, Lue Bertha Harris; brothers, Joseph Ray Channell, Jr. and Curtis Channell; sister, Cynthia Carter, and step brother, Frank Harris.

Silas leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Aaron Christopher; daughter Christal Eve; stepfather, Thomas Harris; sister, Mary-Ethel Mitchell; brothers, Billy Bernard, Jake Bernard (Elizabeth), and Glenn Woods (Mildred) and a host of nieces and nephews as well as family and friends.

Special friends include Jerry Sanders, Rufus Snowden, Lawrence Spradley, Jerry Chaney and George Alexander.

Funeral mass is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Local

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest