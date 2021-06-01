expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

By PA News

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy rain this week that could lead to street flooding for Southeast Texas.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said an active weather pattern is moving in through the weekend.

Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected.

During periods of heavy rain, expect street flooding and reduced visibilities, Erickson said.

“If a flash flood warning is issued, stay off the streets if possible,” Erickson said.

Rain totals for the next few days will be in the 2- to 5-inch range, with locally over 10 inches possible.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest

High School Sports

PNG’s 2021 football schedule means Indians “have to have a great summer” to be ready