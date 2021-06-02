expand
June 2, 2021

PNG head coach Brandon Faircloth, with notes, has a play radioed in during the first half against Beaumont United on Oct. 2. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-2-20

Port Neches-Groves summer camps set standard for youth

By Chris Moore

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves athletics program began their summer camps this week.

Athletic Director Brandon Faircloth said the camps allow kids to stay active while they sharpen their skills.

“We have always offered a bunch of summer camps,” he said. “We couldn’t do it last year, but we are extremely excited to have the kids back out from kindergarten to eighth grade. We just love getting them excited about being an Indian and seeing them get to work with the high school coaches.”

Faircloth said he has been able to watch kids grow through the summer camps.

“I started doing this 13 years ago, so the kids that just graduated were my first group of kindergartners back then,” he said. “We have kids go all the way up and be great players on our varsity teams. We want to build relationships with them when they are little and make sure they know our names and we know their names, too.”

Faircloth said the camps also allow coaches to set a standard for the young athletes.

“It is all about making sure they understand the culture, hard work and dedication it takes to be where we want to be,” he said. “If we can start them out in kindergarten and having them fall in love with playing football for PNG, we know we are doing what’s right.”

The camps are also good for the community, the coach said.

“The community deserves for the kids to come up and stay active and get better,” he said.

Football and boys tennis camps are this week. Softball and boys basketball camps will be June 7-9.

Girls basketball will be June 21-23 along with boys soccer. Baseball camp will be June 28-29. Girls soccer will be July 19-22 and volleyball is July 26-28. A co-ed golf camp will be available June 22-25.

“We want kids to be well-rounded and play multiple sports in high school,” Faircloth said. “The best way to do that is to be exposed to all of them when they are little. Maybe you don’t play that sport, but you can come to camp and see if you like it. It is an opportunity to get better at things you love and try things you have never tried before.”

Faircloth said those wanting to participate can show up and register on the day of camp.

Registration sheets can be found at PNGathletics.com.

