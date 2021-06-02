expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Eric Hebert (Courtesy photo)

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

A Port Neches man accused of shooting a gun during a confrontation with his ex girlfriend’s new boyfriend was charged with felony DWI after leaving the scene.

Eric James Hebert, 36, was indicted last week by a Jefferson County grand jury on the third-degree felony charge. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Port Neches woman called police at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 20 and told dispatch that her ex boyfriend had come to her house to fight her new boyfriend. The man was said to be in possession of a gun and fired six rounds before leaving.

While searching for the suspect, officers observed the suspect leaving his home and getting into a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, the document states. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver got out of the vehicle “unsteady on his feet” and using the vehicle “to steady himself.”

The arresting officer said he smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and had to help him into the patrol car.

A pistol with 11 rounds in the magazine was reportedly found in the center console of the pickup, along with two fully loaded magazines and an empty one. A shell casing found at the scene matched the bullets found in the vehicle.

Also found in the truck was an open container of Modelo beer, the affidavit says.

After his arrest, it was found that Hebert had two prior DWI convictions.

Hebert was arrested on May 28 and charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm with bond set at $100,000. He was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Local

Career Port Arthur firefighter Robert Havens shares why he is man to lead department

Local

Fire chief candidate Terry Johnson shares why he would benefit Port Arthur

Entertainment

Cajun Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped

Local

Weather Service shares rain concerns – “locally over 10 inches possible”

Local

City of Nederland updates community Tuesday morning on continued water discoloration

Local

Port Arthur takes vaccinations from land to sea

Check this Out

Memorial High graduate Gregory Davis Jr. leading combat team in Iraq

Local

Oil production gaining momentum. See what that means to local, national gas prices.

Columns

ASK A COP — How far does the no-texting law go in Texas?

Columns

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — How did I miss Taco Tuesdays?

Local

History, purpose of Memorial Day important in day of honor

Entertainment

Check out the details. Nederland Swimming Pool kicks off summer with fun in the sun!!!

Entertainment

Welcome to fishing in Port Arthur. See where to get started.

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Dozens of Veterans honored with banners along Boston Avenue

Local

Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

Groves

Jerry Hanley’s commitment, contribution earn Firefighter of the Year recognition

Local

Affidavit: PA woman had child’s father robbed, used his debit card

Local

Renewable diesel production facility grows closer to reality for Port Arthur

Local

Dropped debit card in front of police leads to Port Arthur woman’s possession arrest