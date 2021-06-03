Lucille Mayfield, 84, of Port Arthur departed this earthly life on may 20th, 2021.

She was surrounded by love with her family.

She was born on December 31, 1937 to the late Alvin and Josephine Streets in Ruston, Louisiana.

Lucille’s parents had a total of eleven children.

She was surrounded by love since birth.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 in Ruston, LA. ranking 12 out of a class of 60. She was a majorette and she loved English and Music.

After graduating high school Lucille met and married Burnise Mayfield.

Lucille and Burnise had five beautiful children together and two beautiful stepchildren.

Lucille was a God-fearing woman, a Christian, and she devoted her life to Christ. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church for many years.

Lucille Mayfield was a mother, a mother-n-law, an aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, friend, and confidant. She wore each title well always showing love and giving support. She always said, “God is in Control.”

“The Lord have the final say.”

Lucille loved cooking and she welcomed all. Family and friends would visit the house to enjoy her food and company. Lucille was a kind, and gentle soul. She was beautiful on the inside and out. You always felt the love because it was genuine.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; son, Burnise Mayfield Jr.; sisters, Zertie Bradshaw, Louis Street and Clarice Willis and Clarice Willis; brothers Willie Ervin Street, Laska Street, and Donald Van Streets.

Lucille is survived by her husband Burnise Mayfield; daughters Sheila Mayfield, Veronica Isadore, and Chandra Mayfield; a loving stepdaughter Sheila Frost; son Antonio (Emily) Mayfield; and a loving, caring stepson Palchin Darby. She is also survived by sister Nettie Ruth Bradshaw; brothers John Alvin Streets, Joe Clint (Cora) Streets, Phillip Ray (Loretta) Streets; sister-n-laws Crystal (Casanova) Phillips, Erma Lee Johnson, Carldetta (Spencer) Joseph, and brother-n-law Charles (Paulette) Mayfield; 11 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, June 05, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time. Rev. Stephen D. Mayfield, Sr. will be officiating.

Entombment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.