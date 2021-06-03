Memorial has “high hopes” for budding blindside blocker Cayden Bowie

Protecting the quarterback’s blindside is one of the most important jobs in football. For Memorial, keeping district MVP Jah’mar Sanders upright is of the utmost importance. This fall, that responsibility will fall on junior left tackle Cayden Bowie.

The offensive lineman started at right tackle his sophomore year and played a critical part in the Titans’ dynamic offense.

“That is my quarterback,” Bowie said. “I have to make sure I protect him so we can win big games and be successful. I have to be close with him.”

Coaches spotted his talent immediately.

“Before his ninth grade year, we could see by the way he worked during the summer, that he was going to be good,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “He is really mature by the way he goes about his business and goes to work everyday. He reminds you of all of the guys that came through here and are really talented players. Coming out of eighth grade, he already had height and a good build. I think his maturity level put him ahead of a lot of guys.”

Morgan had to convince Bowie’s mom, who is a teacher at the high school, of her son’s potential.

“His mom stays on him about being a good student,” Morgan said. “Coming out of eighth grade, I met with her and tried to explain to her, at that time, the level he was probably going to be at. We could see it. As a mom, you don’t know. That is still your little kid. I was telling her that he is probably going to be really special as long as things work themselves out. I think now she sees as schools have started looking at him.”

Bowie is doing his part to make sure colleges are aware of his presence. He will attend camps at Texas A&M, Texas and Baylor.

The tackle began to look at football differently after the Titans game against Beaumont United last season.

“I got my first recruiter looking at me,” he said. “That is when I took it to the next level, mentally. I took it to the next level. I started practicing more and working every day. I was just so happy and grateful for the moment.”

Practice is rarely a walkthrough for Bowie, who lines up against reigning district defensive MVP Christian Thomas.

“Christian makes me better every day,” Bowie said. “He keeps me on my toes and is making sure I am learning something all the time. He makes sure I am not getting too big headed.”

Thomas said he is encouraged by Bowie’s development.

“I got to get him before he gets me,” Thomas said of Bowie. “If he gets me, it is going to be over with. I expect him to dog people, like, highlight-reel dog people. I have high hopes for him.”