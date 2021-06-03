National Weather Service details week of thunderstorm & flooding concerns

The National Weather Service noted a wet forecast continues — rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected every day for the next week.

Rain totals will be 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Expect street flooding during periods of heavy rains. Stay off roads during flash flood warnings, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Minor to moderate river flooding could worsen over the next week, depending on where the rain falls,” he said.