PHOTO GALLERY — Motiva Enterprises awards scholarships to dozens of local students

Numerous Port Arthur and Mid County students benefited recently as Motiva Enterprises awarded scholarship funds totaling $195,000 to 36 high school graduates from Southeast Texas.

Recipients of the Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates, or vocational degree.

“Each year, I grow more impressed with our scholarship recipients who exhibit passion, purpose and dedication,” said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. “I’ve no doubt that these students are destined for excellence and will make positive impacts in their communities and chosen professions.”

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.

To date, Motiva has awarded more than $2.5 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.

Congratulations to the following 2021 Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients:

Demeria Anderson, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar State College Port Arthur

Roysaeshia Anderson, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Texas A & M University

Samuel Baker, Tomball High School, Texas State University at San Marcos

Angelle Bautista, Nederland High School, The University of Texas at Austin

Blake Bost, Port Neches-Groves High School, Texas A & M University

Juan Cardenas, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar Institute of Technology

Daniel Cibrian, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar University

Jaylon Cotton, Tekoa Charter Schools- Port Arthur, Lamar State College Port Arthur

Jude Danks, Bridge City High School, Lamar University

Toby Davis, Hardin-Jefferson High School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jordan Davis, Hardin-Jefferson High School, University of North Texas

Trace DeLaRosa, Nederland High School, University of Oklahoma Norman Campus

Mindy Duplechin, Nederland High School, Lamar Institute of Technology

Steve “Alex” Flores, Port Neches-Groves High School, Texas A & M University

Anthony Galvan, Bob Hope School – Port Arthur, Lamar University

Chloe Huff, Bridge City High School, Lamar University

Kaley Kenney, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Prairie View A & M University

Craig Labeaux, Tekoa Charter Schools- Port Arthur, Lamar Institute of Technology

Lindsey Le, Port Arthur Memorial High School, The University of Texas at Austin

Carson Lewis, Port Neches-Groves High School, Baylor University

Meagan Lewis, Manvel High School, The University of Texas at Austin

Langning Luo, Nederland High School, The University of Texas at Austin

Crystal Malone, Little Cyprus – Mauriceville, Lamar University

Laurel Marroquin, Nederland High School, Texas A & M University

Travis Mistry, Sabine Pass High School, Franciscan University of Steubenville

Kaitlin Newcost, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Prairie View A & M University

Tyler Nguyen, Port Arthur Memorial High School, University of Houston

Trang Nguyen, Port Arthur Memorial High School, The University of Texas at Austin

John Page, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar University

Dallin Penrod, Barbers Hill High School, Texas Tech University

Taylor Pham, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar University

Triniti Rideaux, Hardin- Jefferson High School, Saint Edward’s University

Kelsea Roberts, Beaumont United High School, Texas Southern University

Kai Segura, My Father’s Hand Christian Homeschool, Lamar State College PA

Emma Stark, William B. Travis High School, The University of Texas at Austin

Ella Stockton, Homeschooled, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor