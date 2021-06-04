expand
Ad Spot

June 4, 2021

Nicholas Edwards, right, and Joseph Ortiz sign letters of intent Thursday to play basketball at West Golden College. Chris Moore/The News

Level Up: Bob Hope hoopers taking unique chemistry to college courts

By Chris Moore

Published 12:24 am Friday, June 4, 2021

Two members of the Bob Hope School basketball team will continue their playing days together after signing letters of intent to play at the same college next season.

Nicholas Edwards and Joseph Ortiz will play for Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.

“It is, honestly, just a blessing,” Edwards said. “I am the first one in my family to do something like this, leave my hometown and do something that I want to do. I just thank God for it.”

Ortiz said he is also the first of his family to go to college.

“I get to do something that no one in my family has seen before and continue to play college ball,” he said. “I am grateful to have people around me to get me to this point. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The two graduating seniors only played one year together, but said the chemistry was undeniable.

“We instantly clicked,” Edwards said. “We both knew what to do with each other. Us going to the same college is going to be the same thing. We are going to know what to do.”

Ortiz, who played point guard, said he was always able to find Edwards on the floor.

“Going into college, I am not going to have anything to worry about because I know that I already have someone that is going to have my back,” he said. “Not everyone clicks like that. For most, it takes like two or three years. For us to get it in one year is amazing.”

Edwards wants to major in kinesiology, while Ortiz wants to study Business Administration.

Both student athletes participated in the Texas Christian Athletic League All-Star event in San Antonio last month. Edwards won the slam-dunk competition by jumping over Ortiz.

Ortiz was named the Bob Hope School Male Athlete of the Year.

“We our very proud of them,” Bob Hop School Campus Director Jesús Acosta said. “We think they will represent the school well. We look forward to seeing what they can do.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie calls for reduction in gun violence

Sara Francis Phillips

UPDATE ARREST MADE: Sheriff’s Office, Police searching for violent offender who cut off his GPS

National Weather Service details flash flood, weekend rain concern

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie calls for reduction in gun violence

Local

UPDATE ARREST MADE: Sheriff’s Office, Police searching for violent offender who cut off his GPS

Local

National Weather Service details flash flood, weekend rain concern

Entertainment

Cajun Heritage Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.

Education

American Legion celebrates eighth graders for patriotism & service

Local

Affidavit: Arrest after woman, 73, hit in stomach and head-butted

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — Delta Sigma Theta honors Port Arthur community leaders, high school graduates

Local

Port Arthur Police use GPS to develop suspect in jewelry & guns burglary

High School Sports

Level Up: Bob Hope hoopers taking unique chemistry to college courts

Local

Suspect sought — Forged, stolen checks passed after auto burglary

Local

National Weather Service details week of thunderstorm & flooding concerns

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Motiva Enterprises awards scholarships to dozens of local students

Business

ON THE MENU — Icy Donuts in Groves serves up “Asian and American married together”

Local

Longtime Port Arthur pastor Rick Erwin reflects on career ahead of retirement

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Meet Bob Hope School’s top 3 seniors

Education

Nederland Rotary celebrates scholarship winners: each receiving $2K

High School Sports

Memorial has “high hopes” for budding blindside blocker Cayden Bowie

Local

GALLERY — Candidates for Port Arthur fire chief give city their best pitches

Local

Nederland flushing water system in battle against discolored water

Local

Port Neches man reportedly tried to fight ex’s boyfriend; arrested after confrontation

Education

New principal Dale Fontenot shares why family & faith led him to St. Catherine

Check this Out

Start your summer with Port Arthur library’s reading challenge. Win prizes.

High School Sports

Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

Local

Affidavit: Man with meth arrested pushing moped