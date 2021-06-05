expand
June 7, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Always celebrate happy birthdays

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

We must always remember it’s just calendar years.

I don’t recognize “stereotypes” put on people or their age, ugh. I think “old age” is highly overrated!

I look at the quality of life people lived or live. Our Mallie, 3 years old, Sean ,10, Lilia, 8, and Jonathan, 3 months, are always discovering so many new things, people, animals and technology. They are amazingly excited about the “simple things in life.” Thanks to her parents who live Godly, wholesome, giving, compassionate, fun lives, which train their children with their actions.

Society will try to put limits on lifetime, doctors and even some religious groups have predicted 70 years. The Bible says in Genesis 6:3, “…the Lord said, My Spirit shall not forever dwell and strive with man, for he also is flesh; but his days shall yet be 120 years.” I tend to believe the scriptures instead of some scientist or theory, come on!

It’s very important what we hear and believe. How about the TRUTH?

You’ve all heard the quote, “the truth will set you free.” Well, the scripture is, “…You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free”(John 8:32) and “consider what you hear,” (Mark 4:9).

It’s very critical at this time to consider what you hear. Another verse Hollyweird uses in movies is “all things happen for good.” WRONG, they are trying to quote scripture, but the scripture is “…all things work together for good to and for those who love God and are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8: 28 (Amp. Bible).

They tend to not finish their quote, ugh.

So, my point is, have a happy birthday no matter how old or young you are. Help others celebrate theirs, enjoy your life, making, hopefully, a difference in this world, spreading His Love, the Gospel, everywhere you go.

God has done such incredible miracles, healings and blessed events in my life. Join me, all you have to do is pray. Ask Him to come live in your heart and fill you with His Spirit and we will, eventually, be together in Heaven! Amen.

Join me at G.T.C.O.T.R. for Wednesday 7 p.m. and Sun 10:30 a.m. refreshing Bible services!

Happy birthday to me. I will be receiving presents all the way to midnight of June 8.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

