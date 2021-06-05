expand
June 7, 2021

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton, left, and Nederland City Manager Chris Duque present a plaque and proclamation to the Port Arthur Health Department on Friday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:48 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

A framed proclamation and a plaque will soon adorn the walls of the Port Arthur Health Department as a thank you from the City of Nederland for the department’s work related to COVID-19.

City Manager Chris Duque and Fire Chief Terry Morton made the presentation Friday morning. Duque explained Nederland does not have a health department, nor do any of the Mid County cities, and they rely on the work of the Port Arthur facility.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton reads a proclamation honoring Port Arthur Health Department. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The health department assisted Nederland with COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, data collection, testing reporting, public education and vaccination efforts, he added.

Morton noted how helpful the department and its staff were with providing daily information.

“They kept a database up sometimes hourly, during the height of COVID and helped first responders be aware,” Morton said of the need to know which addresses had individuals with positive cases of the illness.

LaTasha Mayon, assistant health director, said they have worked hard during the past year-and-a-half.

“Some days we did not see our family,” Mayon said of the 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. workdays.

When the health department began working on COVID-19 cases, it functioned seven days a week. When vaccinations became available, staffers provided them to first responders, then the elderly then everyone else fell into place per CDC guidelines.

“For us, the health department and the nurses to be recognized is tremendously overwhelming and humbling,” Mayon said.

A group photo of Port Arthur Health Department employees and representatives from the city of Nederland. (Mary Meaux/The News)

