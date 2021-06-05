expand
June 7, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

By PA News

Published 12:43 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 24 to May 30:

Tyler Jackson, 20, driving while intoxicated

Timmy Comeaux, 28, other agency warrant(s)

James Wise, 57, driving while intoxicated

Vanessa Lopez, 41, public intoxication and resist arrest, search or transport

Maggie Kotz, 45, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 24 to May 30:

May 24

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Grigsby.
  • Found property was reported in the 1300 block of South.
  • Forged financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault by threat was reported in the 500 block of Central.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Eighth Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.

May 25

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Magnolia.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Boyd.

May 26

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Magnolia.

May 27

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

May 28

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 900 block of Wilson.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1900 block of Nall.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Terroristic threats were reported in the 1100 block of Ave. B.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Second Street.

May 29

  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Armstrong.

May 30

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

