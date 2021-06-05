expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

The Nederland Recreation Building is located at 2301 Avenue H.

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active

By Chris Moore

Published 12:44 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

With many sections of the country starting to open back up from the pandemic, Nederland Parks and Recreation provides several opportunities for residents to get active.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said the city council recently removed previous COVID restrictions.

“We are working on getting the Rec Center fully staffed again and we are making good progress,” he said. “We have basketball going. (Nederland High School Basketball Coach) Brian English has a basketball league running this summer. They will have team games, but people can also just come in and play.”

The recreation center also has a racquetball court and pool table.

“The pool reopened and the playgrounds reopened,” Duque said. “The walking trails have been open the whole time. While everything was locked down in COVID, we installed some new exercise stations along the walking trail so people can use them while they are on their walks. We put a lot of money into putting new LED lights so people can feel safe out there in the evening or at night.”

Duque noticed participation picked up in the public facilities and parks.

“We are ready for people to be back out there,” he said. “People are looking for more things to do. We noticed that the parks are starting to pick up. We know we have some repairs scheduled for this month at some of the playgrounds.”

The city manager said the repairs are from normal wear and tear.

“There was probably some people who shouldn’t have been using the equipment based on their age,” he said. “What are you going to do? We have that scheduled for this month. This weather, of course, has not been cooperating. We will go back to sunshine. Hopefully, it will clear up soon and people will get back out and enjoy things.”

Mayor Don Albanese said he believes people are ready to back in the swing of things.

“We are moving fast but are still being cautious,” he said. “In our public facilities, we are going to try to sanitize as much as possible and be careful as much as we can.”

The recreation center is open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

Local

Iguana Joe’s restaurant plan, construction timeline discussed

Local

Video tip helps Port Arthur police zero in on suspected Target thieves

Local

Bob Hope summer internships benefit graduates, Greater Port Arthur community

Beaumont

Drug possession, burglary cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — High hopes & best wishes to the Class of 2021

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

Local

Greater PA The Magazine is HERE!!!

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves church to host community blood drive

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie calls for reduction in gun violence

Local

UPDATE ARREST MADE: Sheriff’s Office, Police searching for violent offender who cut off his GPS

Local

National Weather Service details flash flood, weekend rain concern

Entertainment

Cajun Heritage Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.