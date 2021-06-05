expand
June 7, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves church to host community blood drive

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is church superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

The First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Men’s Ministry Group is continuing the Fresh Air series at 6 p.m. Thursdays. All men are welcome. Doug Eldridge is the men’s ministry group leader.

The First United Methodist Church of Groves, 6501 Washington in Groves., will host a Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13. The LifeShare Blood Center Bus will be parked at the church and walk-ins are accepted. LifeShare Donors can sign up online at LifeShare.org. For more information, call 962-1076.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

