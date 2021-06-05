expand
June 7, 2021

Jessica Romero (Courtesy photo)

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

By PA News

Published 12:46 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

Police say a Groves woman was parked at the front entrance to an elementary school when she allegedly admitted having drugs in her crotch area.

Earlier this week a Jefferson County grand jury indicted the woman, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Sarah Romero.

Groves Police were called at approximately 10:16 a.m. March 5 to Van Buren Elementary School to check a suspicious vehicle in the driveway at the front entrance of the school.

The driver, Romero, was with a 38-year-old man who, police said, immediately got out of the vehicle and stumbled in the parking lot. The man reportedly showed signs of intoxication, and officers worried if he left on his own he would be struck by traffic.

One of the officers reportedly noticed Romero either attempting to take something or conceal something in her makeup bag, so the item was removed from her hands.

The woman reportedly gave the officer permission to search the bag, and he said he found a clear glass burnt tubing with a white crystal-like substance, according to the probable cause affidavit.

More drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle including another meth pipe and a digital scale.

The male, who was not indicted, was placed under arrest on a charge of public intoxication because he was so intoxicated he was a danger to himself and others, the document read.

The woman reportedly told police she had concealed meth and Xanax in her crotch area. At the county jail she was allegedly found to have narcotics in her inner pocket clothing and several small baggies with meth and another with two Xanax pills.

Romero was arrested May 6 and bonded out on May 17 with a $12,500 bond, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The indictment was for a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, in a drug free zone.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

