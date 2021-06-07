expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Bryce Pfeffer and Emily Rannols

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

By Mary Meaux

Published 5:00 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

HARDIN COUNTY — A Port Neches man and Bridge City woman are being held in the Hardin County jail in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of a Silsbee man in what police believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Bryce Pfeffer, 20, and Emily Rannols, 19, are both being held on a $500,000 bond for murder and a $200,000 bond for engaging in organized criminal activity, according to information from the Hardin County Jail.

Silsbee Police Chief Shawn Blackwell said on June 2 Pfeffer, Rannols and a third person reportedly came from Mid County to Silsbee to sell drugs to Jeremiah K. Grant, 19.

The group was in the same vehicle when gunfire broke out and Grant was pushed out of the vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive in Silsbee.

The remaining three drove to Busy Bee Convenience Store and asked the clerk to call for help for the unnamed individual in the vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper part of the body.

Police allegedly found approximately a pound of marijuana near where Grant’s body was pushed out of the vehicle.

Pfeffer and Rannols were initially arrested on drug charges and bonded out of jail.

On Saturday Rannols turned herself in to police and was charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pfeffer turned himself in on Sunday and was charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Blackwell said the case remains under investigation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30