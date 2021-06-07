expand
Ad Spot

June 7, 2021

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

By PA News

Published 5:56 am Monday, June 7, 2021

The U.S. is entering its fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level.

While gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

“According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand last week eclipsed the prior week, when millions of Americans were gearing up for Memorial Day travel, not an easy feat, but highlights that economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, contributing to prices holding at high levels,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.37/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.37/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

“As OPEC has maintained a slow but steady increase in oil production, that additional production is quickly being gobbled up by a global economy that continues to recover,” De Haan said.

“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand.”
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today.

The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.94/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.
San Antonio – $2.55/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.
Austin – $2.62/g, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

June 7, 2020: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
June 7, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
June 7, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
June 7, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
June 7, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 7, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
June 7, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 7, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
June 7, 2012: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
June 7, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

Local

Iguana Joe’s restaurant plan, construction timeline discussed

Local

Video tip helps Port Arthur police zero in on suspected Target thieves

Local

Bob Hope summer internships benefit graduates, Greater Port Arthur community

Beaumont

Drug possession, burglary cases lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — High hopes & best wishes to the Class of 2021

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30

Local

Greater PA The Magazine is HERE!!!

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves church to host community blood drive

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie calls for reduction in gun violence

Local

UPDATE ARREST MADE: Sheriff’s Office, Police searching for violent offender who cut off his GPS

Local

National Weather Service details flash flood, weekend rain concern

Entertainment

Cajun Heritage Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.