June 8, 2021

Port Arthur Police Department officers on scene at the Oct. 18, 2019, fatal shooting of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. (file photo)

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A fourth and final arrest has been made in the 2019 fatal shooting of Deshandric Clayton, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Ardajour Jimmerson, 23, of Port Arthur was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals on a warrant issued May 27, according to information from PAPD.

Bond is set at $750,000.

Ardajour Jimmersom

Police are not saying where Jimmerson was taken into custody or providing a possible motive for the shooting.

Clayton, 23, was shot in the chest Oct. 18, 2019, while he was in a breezeway at Avery Trace Apartments on FM 365.

Witnesses told police that a maroon passenger car reportedly driven by Kylan Bazile and occupied by two other people passed by and started shooting at Clayton, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Clayton was struck, causing him to fall to the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect vehicle was located shortly after at Prince Hall Apartments. Police said the vehicle was registered to Bazile and further evidence showed him to be driving at the time of the shooting.

In 2020, Bazile of Beaumont was the first person charged for the fatal shooting. He was listed as an inmate at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $200,000 for murder and $25,000 for theft of a firearm.

Kylan Bazile (Courtesy photo)

In late May, warrants were issued for Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, and Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23, for the fatal shooting.

The bond on each warrant is $750,000.

Reynolds is being held by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the Larry Gist State Jail, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was convicted Sept. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and was on probation for burglary at the time he was charged with the narcotics case. He is serving a four-year sentence.

Fennell remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Jacory Donyeal Reynolds and Kamron Tiria Fennell

