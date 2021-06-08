expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Deborah Marie LaCour

Deborah Marie LaCour

By PA News

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Deborah Marie LaCour, 70, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Peach Creek Assisted Living in College Station, Texas.

She was born on September 19, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas.

She is survived by her three children: daughter Aimee Gross and husband Eric of Fort Worth, daughter Becky Spaller and husband Patrick of Dayton, and son Frank Sandifer and wife Suzy of Spring; grandchildren Shelbee Gross, Garrett Gross, Abbie Spaller, Joshua Spaller and Zoe Spaller.

She is also survived by her four sisters: Sister Carletta LaCour, O.P. of Houston, Sister Thomas Ann LaCour, O.P. of Navasota, Stephanie Brian and husband Patrick of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Christy Champagne and husband Jimmy of Port Neches.

She also has numerous nieces and nephews that she loved: Emily and her husband Gary Sullivan and their children Braxton and Elisabeth, Lauren and her husband Zach Hawkins, Courtney and her husband Jacob Hoyt, Caitlyn and her husband Austin Odom and their son Truett, and Melanie Champagne.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Carrol and Alice LaCour and her beloved German Shepherd Alex.

Debbie loved her children and grandchildren and thought of them constantly.

She is a 1968 graduate of Kelly High School in Beaumont. Debbie worked at Lamar University in Beaumont for ten years.

She then moved to Bryan, Texas taking a job in the parking department of Texas A&M until her retirement in 2011.

She was an avid Aggie fan and could talk non-stop about Texas A&M.

Debbie loved working in her yard. It was always well groomed.

Neighbors would stop to comment on its beauty.

When she wasn’t working in her yard, she liked to detail her car, and would gladly detail yours if you’d let her.

Debbie even offered to drive to Louisiana to detail her brother-in-law Patrick’s car!

Her constant companions for the past ten years were her German Shepherd dog, Alex, and her Belgian Malinois, Hana.

Debbie started showing signs of Parkinson’s Disease in 1999 and was diagnosed in 2003.

The family would like to thank Right At Home Care, especially Queen; Lyn, DaNae and Nancy of Amedisys Hospice Care of Bryan, and the staff at Peach Creek Assisted Living. A very special thank you to long time friend and neighbor Carrollyn Kropp.

A memorial service will be conducted by Sister Jane Meyer Tuesday, June 15, at 10:00 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.  Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park Cemetery, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Houston.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Deborah Marie LaCour

Frank “Joe” Dale Willson

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active