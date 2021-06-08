Frank “Joe” Dale Willson, 86, of LaBelle, Texas passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Joe was born March 29, 1935, in Liberty, Mississippi to John and Alma Willson.

Joe grew up on a dairy farm and after graduating high school he started his career at Texaco Refinery.

He taught Sunday school and was a cub scout leader. After Joe retired from Texaco after many years of service, he moved to LaBelle in a house that he built with his own hands.

Joe also became a member of Labelle Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. He enjoyed raising cows and chickens and carpentry work. Joe had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, John Q. Willson and Alma Lee Easley Willson; wife, Carolynn Willson; brothers, John Q. Willson, Donald Ray Willson and James Howard Willson; sister, Leigh Boyd.

Those left behind to cherish Joe’s memory are his children, Frank Dale Willson, Jr. of Beaumont, TX; Sandra Willson Bintliff and her husband, Joel of Katy, TX; Pamela Willson Glass and her husband, Rich of League City, TX; stepchildren, Kate Dessommes, Alison Dessommes and Marianna Byrnes and her husband, Dave of Beaumont, TX; sister, Tommie Richardson and her husband, Bill; and brother, Malcolm Willson and his wife, Kathy. Grandchildren include Dustin Sonnenberg, Lauren Broussard, Heath Strubel, Hayden Strubel, Kohl Sybert, Morgan Willson, Dylan Willson and Haley Bintliff.; step grandchildren, Kathryn McDaniel, Kyle McDaniel, Madelyn Byrnes, Kayci Glass, Krislyn Glass and Kyle Byrnes; great grandchildren, Hudson Broussard, Hayes Broussard and Grayson Dougherty.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at LaBelle Baptist Church; 9400 FM 365, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

Interment will follow at Burrell Cemetery; 1197 Burrell Rd, Beaumont, Texas 77705.