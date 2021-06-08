expand
June 8, 2021

Visit casasetx.org or call 409-832-2272 for more information. (Courtesy photo)

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Foundation for Southeast Texas exists to make a positive difference in the quality of life in the area by encouraging philanthropic gifts and by assisting donors in achieving their charitable goals through the professional management and the considered and caring distribution of such gifts.

The Foundation responds to continuously changing and emerging community needs by addressing the following areas of civic and social concerns: arts and culture, preservation, education and scholarships, health, social services, youth and elderly, economic development and civic affairs

CASA of Southeast Texas, Inc. was recently awarded a grant from the Foundation For Southeast Texas.

This grant will assist CASA of Southeast Texas with the expansion of advocacy services to vulnerable children.

The grant’s primary purpose is to buy Reunification Starter Kit items for children in foster care whose parents or caregivers have successfully gone through the process of doing everything required of them for reunification to occur. This allows the children to return to their homes of origin.

For more information about being an advocate, call the CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272) or email lwoods@casasetx.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

