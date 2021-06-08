expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

By PA News

Published 10:53 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

AUSTIN — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding Texas taxpayers the deadline to file their 2020 federal income tax return is June 15, 2021.

Earlier this year the IRS announced that victims of the February winter storms in Texas have until June 15, 2021, to file various individual and business 2020 tax returns and make tax payments without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

“Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the June 15, 2021 deadline can request an extension until Oct. 15,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine.

“The IRS can’t process extension requests filed electronically after May 17, 2021 so they need to print and mail Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.”

Businesses that need additional time to file income tax returns must file Form 7004, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File Certain Business Income Tax, Information, and Other Returns.

An extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

For more information about deadlines to file a 2020 federal income tax return, see  IR-2021-122, IRS reminds taxpayers living and working abroad of June 15 deadline or visit the official IRS website, IRS.gov.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests, responses: May 24-30