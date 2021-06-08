expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Marcarius Jarvis Gerard

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

By PA News

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A murder warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Marcarius Jarvis Gerard for a homicide that occurred May 27 at Avery Trace Apartments.

The victim, Steve Summerville, sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Gerard. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

If you would like to remain anonymous, report the information to Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS or downloading the mobile app – P3 TIPS – on a smart phone.

Summerville, 32, was shot at approximately 8:44 p.m. at Avery Trace Apartments, 4140 FM 365.

Jefferson County Pct. 1, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. pronounced Summerville deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Port Arthur Police have not confirmed if the shooting occurred inside an apartment or outside.

Crime scene tape lay on the ground at Avery Trace Apartments a day after 32-year-old Steve Allen Summerville was fatally shot. (Mary Meaux/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Deborah Marie LaCour

Frank “Joe” Dale Willson

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle

Local

25-year-old found shot to death Saturday; police arrest man for murder

Business

Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities

Business

Beautique Med Spa & Health brings health, wellness & beauty together

Check this Out

Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health Department

Entertainment

Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up

Groves

Woman parked at school indicted after allegedly hiding drugs in crotch area

Nederland

Nederland Parks & Recreation offers multiple ways to stay active