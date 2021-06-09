expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

City Manager D.E. Sosa stands outside Groves City Hall.

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

By Chris Moore

Published 12:27 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

GROVES —Groves council members spoke for some time this week about the increasing interest in barndominiums within the city.

During the regular city council meeting Monday, City Manager D.E. Sosa wanted to address rumors surrounding the growing architectural trend.

“Apparently there is some information that got out to the public that barndominiums are illegal in Groves, and that is not true,” Sosa said. “I believe we have only one of them in Groves.”

Groves Building Official Don Pedraza said, while the home style is allowed, there is not much in the city ordinance about the structure.

“We had one built in the city last year and it looks nice,” Pedraza said. “It doesn’t look much like a home, but it is nice. When you look at it from the road, it looks like a nice commercial building. There is nothing in the ordinance that says they actually have to make it look anything like a home.”

Barndominiums are typically large structures that look similar to barns seen in fields and have enough space for a garage/shop and a living area. The structures are usually made out of steel.

“We treat a barndominium like we treat any other structure,” Sosa said. “It has to meet the code. It has to meet the setbacks and it has to fit nice in the neighborhood.”

City Councilman Sidney Badon expects interest in the style of home to grow.

“It is going to happen more because the price and even the buildings have doubled,” he said. “With the price of homes right now, the wood parts have almost tripled what it was 19 months ago. Metal buildings have almost doubled, but they are still cheaper to build and look good if they are done right.”

Sosa said a standard lot size might be the only thing holding potential builders back.

“A barndominium is something a guy is going to put together to put all of his toys under one roof,” he said. “It has a garage, a shop and living quarters. They are usually much bigger than a standard house and garage. You usually have an oversized garage and shop. Here is the problem with one that is about 5,000-sqaure feet. A lot can be 125×150. You are not going to meet your setbacks.”

Sosa said a bigger lot size or having more than one lot can solve the issue.

Water report

The city council also went over the annual water report Monday.

Many of the local municipalities were written up for not being able to meet the requirements during the freeze, Sosa said.

“We weren’t able to meet the requirements during those three or four days we were under boil water notice,” Sosa said. “There is no penalty, but we had to put it in our report, so that people know we did not meet our parameters during that time. The thing is, we were under a boil water notice, so we didn’t want anyone drinking water. We knew we weren’t meeting our parameters because of the freeze.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to battle attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to battle attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready to fill demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

Groves

PHOTO feature — PNGISD Intermediate Schools take shape

Local

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle