June 10, 2021

Edward (Bobe) Wesley Hall III

By PA News

Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Edward Wesley Hall III., affectionately known as “Bobe” answered the call of the Almighty and was granted his wings on June 4, 2021, after a long illness.

Born to the union of Edward Hall, Jr and Phyllis Elaine Cole Hall.

Edward was a life-long resident of Port Arthur, TX.

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School; Class of 1992.

Edward was a member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Edward Hall, Jr, and sister Karen Hall.

His grandparents Edward Hall, Sr; Helen Bell; Nathaniel Cole, Sr and Susie Cole.

Cherishing his memories and legacy are, his mother Phyllis Elaine Cole Hall; a sister, Susan Hall; a niece, Ashley Hall; a special daughter, Ederya Hall McKinney; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12th, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church with Rev. Kalan Gardner officiating.

