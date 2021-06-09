expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

Derodziya Mitchell

Man enters plea for robbing, beating Groves woman with BB gun

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced today that Derodziya Mitchell, 31, of Port Arthur pleaded guilty in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd Criminal District Court.

After Prosecutor Luke Nichols presented the State’s case against Mitchell, Wortham said the defendant changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Mitchell was convicted of the Jan. 19, 2020, robbery of a woman at a Groves apartment complex.

Click here for the updated version of this report.

As the woman approached her boyfriend’s apartment, Mitchell stepped out with a weapon in his hand and demanded money from her. When she told him she had no money, he struck her several times with the weapon. 

Mitchell’s girlfriend then began fighting with the victim, authorities said, and the assailants then took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The victim arrived at Christus Emergency Room the next morning for treatment to injuries to her head and face. Groves police officers arrived at the ER and learned the name and description of the assailant. 

Mitchell was stopped and arrested a short time later in possession of a BB pistol that matched the description of the weapon used to beat the victim.

Derodziya Mitchell had been convicted of burglary in 2017 and was out on parole at the time of this offense.

This case was investigated by the City of Groves Police Department.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Local

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

Local

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Local

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

TPC reports chemical leak at Port Neches facility

Local

Man with 6 DWIs sentenced to 15 years for igniting crash near Nederland

Groves

PNG football hopes strength and conditioning lays foundation for successful season

Local

Weather Service shares knowns & unknowns of latest cyclone development in Caribbean Sea

Local

ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate suspect in Port Arthur killing

Groves

Violent assault of Groves couple leads to 2 convictions

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to address attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello to PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready for demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

Groves

Man enters plea for robbing, beating Groves woman with BB gun

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals