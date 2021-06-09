expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

Frederick James Smith Jr. hold a copy of a funeral book for his daughter L’Amberia McDaniel and granddaughter Eriana Washington. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Frederick James Smith Jr. was in bed when a friend called about a fatal crash on Texas 82.

“He said, ‘I think it was your daughter and grandbaby that died in that wreck,’” Smith recalls.

And it was.

Smith’s daughter, L’Amberia McDaniel, 35, and granddaughter, Eriana Washington, 14, along with family friend Danny “Dani” Nichols Jr., 32, were killed May 20 when their Cadillac sedan was struck head-on by a Dodge Ram truck driven by Chance Glynn Craddock.

Eriana Washington (Courtesy photo)

McDaniel’s 4-year-old son was also in the vehicle but received only minor injuries.

Craddock was arrested on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with bonds totaling $1.5 million.

Things were looking up for McDaniel in the time leading up to her death. She worked at Best Motors in Port Arthur and on the day of the crash had been promoted to office manager.

A recent Facebook video by McDaniel showed her proudly walking through her new home, room by room. Her oldest child, Eriana, was named the eighth grade valedictorian at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School, where she was to graduate several weeks later.

McDaniel also has three sons, ages 2, 4 and 11, the grandfather said.

Smith said his daughter was coming from the new home in the Lakeside area of town when the crash occurred.

L’Amberia McDaniel (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur Police believe Craddock, 25, of the Nacogdoches area, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic due to intoxication. A probable cause affidavit details the crash investigation, saying the first officer noted the smell of alcohol Craddock’s breath, his speech was slurred and he appeared to be disoriented.

A second officer also spoke with Craddock and noted the same.

Craddock allegedly made a statement about taking two doses of his prescribed anti-anxiety medication and a Zoloft tablet several hours before the wreck. The warrant alleged Craddock also made a statement about having double vision since taking the medication.

The second officer performed a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test and a Lack of Convergence test reportedly due to the risk for spinal injury after the wreck. The tests also are used to check for intoxication.

Craddock allegedly failed both tests.

Blood samples were drawn at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, which reportedly showed intoxication approximately twice the .08 legal limit.

Chance Glynn Craddock

“That’s where the angels are”

A couple following McDaniel stopped to help after the wreck. The woman got out, Smith said, and saw the condition of the bodies and thought everyone was dead.

The truck that collided with the sedan was large and sturdily made.

“And my grandson hit the backseat and hit the floor and my granddaughter was covering him,” he said. “And the lady said when she go there it was so bad. She said he (grandson) popped up.”

The woman stayed with the boy and rode with him to the hospital as her husband followed in their vehicle. She told Smith when the child was being brought to a room, he motioned to a different room saying he wanted to go in there. “That’s where the angels are.”

“She said she didn’t want to let him see her cry. She had to get out,” Smith recalls. “She said she couldn’t hold it, and that woman stayed in the bed with him the whole while the whole time in the bed.”

Smith did not give the woman’s name but said she is now part of the family.

Smith is now learning to live with the sudden loss of his daughter and granddaughter.

A maintenance specialist at Lamar University, Smith went to work and walked in the Montagne Center talking to God — he wanted to know why his L’Amberia and Eriana were taken away.

He got a phone call from a man who put things in perspective. The man asked if his daughter had had COVID, if she had had cancer or a heart attack or stroke. The answers were “no.”

“She didn’t suffer,” Smith said the man told him.

If his daughter had had COVID he would have had to look at her from a hospital window. If she had had cancer he would have seen her pain and not been able to take it away. If she had had a heart attack or stroke she may have needed a walker.

Smith made a jabbing motion with his elbow signifying a sudden action and said “God just got something better for them, no suffering, no nothing.”

In the weeks since the deaths, Smith has relied on faith, family and friends to help get through the loss. He has spoke with people who have also lost children and now knows he may be the one who will one day be a comfort to others.

Smith said he has seen signs he believes show his daughter and granddaughter are at peace. Over the past weekend he had a fish fry to thank his sister who has helped. He moved an empty garbage can that had no water in it and noticed a spot on the cement in the shape of a heart. There were also footprints near the heart.

He takes this as a sign from the mother and daughter telling him they are at peace.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to battle attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to battle attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready to fill demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

Groves

PHOTO feature — PNGISD Intermediate Schools take shape

Local

WANTED: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it OK to drive 5 mph over the speed limit?

Local

4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches man, Bridge City woman charged in fatal Silsbee shooting

Check this Out

Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concern

Beaumont

Homeowner tells police he shot intruder; detectives investigating after woman found dead

Local

Weather officials monitoring potential tropical storm development in Gulf of Mexico

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Tribute is reminder of Charles Rowland’s ultimate sacrifice in WWII

Local

Texas gas prices fall week over week. See what that means going forward.

Beaumont

Area inmate, 31, in jail for life for attempted murder found dead

Beaumont

Police shoot suspect who authorities said injured officer with vehicle