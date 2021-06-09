expand
June 9, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

By Candace Hemelt

Published 12:25 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

NEDERLAND — Butcher’s Korner hosted local business people and supporters Tuesday morning for a networking coffee event on Boston Avenue.

Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau President/CEO Diana LaBorde sang the restaurant’s praises, noting the pre-made lunches that are available for quick pick-up are delicious and convenient.

Open since 1995, the restaurant at 1155 Boston Avenue has also developed quite a reputation for its selection of cut meats for purchase.

Pre-made steaks are also available for non-grilling aficionados that need only be warmed.

For more information, call 409-722-4831.

