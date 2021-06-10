expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

By Monique Batson

Published 12:32 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Anthony Solis, of Beaumont, is a frequent fisher at Pleasure Island Pier.

On Wednesday he was there with his three grandsons who are visiting for the summer from Amarillo.

The young boys scattered around the pier, excitedly checking poles for bites.

“It’s nice,” Solis said of the pier. “It’s somewhere to get away from the sun.”

A Texas Parks and Wildlife grant will allow the city of Port Arthur to evaluate repairs to Pleasure Island Pier, pictured, and Miracle Beach Boat Launch. (Monique Batson/The News)

And the spot could soon be much more accommodating for visitors, as the City of Port Arthur has received a $110,362 planning grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to ultimately fund restoration of the pier and boat launch.

The grant comes with a city match of $36,788 for a total of $147,150.

“The boat launch and fishing pier at Pleasure Island has sustained severe damages over the years,” said Chandra Alpough, interim director of Pleasure Island, in a written request to the city council.

“It is necessary to repave the 30-year-old Texas Parks and Wildlife boat launch and parking lot to include proper drainage in order to enhance the adjoining public fishing area on Lake Sabine.”

The 275-feet-long Pleasure Island Pier and Miracle Beach Boat Launch are located at the end of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The TPW money will fund design, engineering and pre-construction expenses related to state/federal environmental and cultural/historical requirements associated with the boat ramp and fishing pier, according to a city resolution.

Alpough said the grant is to first determine if the necessary work can be done.

The city applied for the grant in 2019, but storms and COVID-19 delayed the process. And each storm that has come though in the last three years, including recent heavy rains, damaged the pier and boat ramp area to some extent.

TPW has given the city approximately 18 months to perform the planning stage before awarding the construction part of the grant.

Alpough said, if approved, the construction should be complete within two years.

“And that’s taking into account everything we hopefully will not go through,” she said in regards to the new hurricane season and those between now and then.

This is the second TPW grant aimed at improving Pleasure Island that has been awarded this year. In March, county commissioners approved one that would remove and replace the Mesquite Point Public Boat Ramp.

The funds stem from a TPW grant aimed at Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Construction on that project is expected to be done by the end of this year.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Local

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

Local

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Local

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

TPC reports chemical leak at Port Neches facility

Local

Man with 6 DWIs sentenced to 15 years for igniting crash near Nederland

Groves

PNG football hopes strength and conditioning lays foundation for successful season

Local

Weather Service shares knowns & unknowns of latest cyclone development in Caribbean Sea

Local

ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate suspect in Port Arthur killing

Groves

Violent assault of Groves couple leads to 2 convictions

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to address attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello to PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready for demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

Groves

Man enters plea for robbing, beating Groves woman with BB gun

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals