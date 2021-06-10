expand
Ad Spot

June 10, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

By PA News

Published 12:34 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Luis Ceja and his siblings worked in a plaza called El Garibaldi in California 21 years ago. There, they developed the concept of a bar, restaurant and a 24-hour taqueria.

“My oldest brother was a cook, my sister was a cashier and I was a dishwasher,” he said. “Our dream was to open something similar with the same concept.”

That dream is now a reality

Ceja said he hopes to open El Garibaldi Restaurant, Antro Bar and the 24-hour Taqueria Friday on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard in front of the Babe Zaharias Golf Course.

A taqueria is generally a taco stand, food stall or small restaurant. Ceja’s taqueria has plenty of comfortable seating and a drive-thru option.

The Restaurant El Garibaldi will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Antro Bar will be open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the Taqueria will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Ceja and his siblings started with a taco trailer in California at The Garibaldi Plaza. They stayed for a year and then tried their luck in Arizona with another taco trailer.

Ceja’s oldest brother eventually opened 22 Salsitas restaurants in Arizona. Currently he operates 16 because he sold a few.

“I worked for him as a manager and I wanted to try my own luck, so I decided to travel to Texas, and that is when I opened La Salsitas on Gulfway 11 years ago,” he said.

When Salsitas opened in Port Arthur, the first six months were tough. There were times when Ceja could not afford to pay his employees and would have to send them home. But his clientele grew, and it has gone well ever since.

Valencia mentions his first employee, right-hand man and friend Hector De La Parra, as one of the reasons for his success at Salsitas.

“He started working for me in Arizona and he worked for me for 15 years. He is a great cook, responsible, honest and a hard worker,” he said.

Since Salsitas in Port Arthur grew , Ceja helped his older brother open Salsitas in Beaumont. After that Ceja got the opportunity to open a restaurant called Tacos El Primo on College Street in Beaumont.

“Tacos El Primo has been successful enough for us to grow and it is the reason for our new business venture of a bar and two restaurants on the Jimmy Johnson strip,” he said.

Ceja first bought the building that used to be La Hacienda. The bar and restaurants were supposed to be open already, but they noticed the building was old and needed a lot of remodeling. The decision was made to move the project to the plaza on Jimmy Johnson instead. Ceja still owns the La Hacienda property and has plans to demolish and save it for a later project.

Ceja has three daughters — ages 16, 17, and 18. They are pursuing a higher education but also are getting involved with their father’s businesses.

Ceja credits his parents for his work ethic and experience in the restaurant business.

“My parents owned taquerias in Mexico and sold tacos for 40 years,” he said.

Since he and his siblings grew up with restaurant experience in Mexico, they decided to open their own businesses in the United States.

Although Ceja is an entrepreneur and owner of several restaurants, you will almost always find him working in the kitchen and being involved in the day-to-day operations of his restaurants.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Take look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Local

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

Local

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Local

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

TPC reports chemical leak at Port Neches facility

Local

Man with 6 DWIs sentenced to 15 years for igniting crash near Nederland

Groves

PNG football hopes strength and conditioning lays foundation for successful season

Local

Weather Service shares knowns & unknowns of latest cyclone development in Caribbean Sea

Local

ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate suspect in Port Arthur killing

Groves

Violent assault of Groves couple leads to 2 convictions

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to address attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello to PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready for demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee

Groves

Man enters plea for robbing, beating Groves woman with BB gun

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police name suspect in May 27 killing at Avery Trace Apartments

Local

Bond set for Port Arthur man accused of role in 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old

Local

IRS details summer tax return filing deadline for Texas, extension requests

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation

Local

Capland Speech center & Sertoma open up communication for hearing-impaired clients

Local

Grant finances Reunification Starter Kits for foster children; see how you can help

High School Sports

Nederland quarterback Luke Broussard talks joining varsity, summer goals