expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

A view of the “Light Layers” exhibition featured this summer at The Avenue Coffee & Café in Port Neches. (Courtesy photo)

Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Friday, June 11, 2021

PORT NECHES — Artist Lynn Sweat’s “Light Layers” paintings will be displayed from June 15 to Aug. 28 at The Avenue Coffee & Café, 1226 Port Neches Ave. in Port Neches.

“My childhood was spent on the coast of Texas,” Sweat said. “My first memories are those of being close to nature, dragonflies, turtles, frogs, ducks, wild geese, birds and clouds.”

“Light Layers” is an exhibition of oil paintings by Sweat, each holding a secret. Moody and vibrant, Sweat’s use of color draws the viewer into a magical otherworld.

Widely known for his illustration of “Amelia Bedelia,” Sweat’s fine art also inspires a sense of narrative.

His work is a treat to view at The Avenue Cafe brought to the public by The Art Studio, Inc. in Beaumont.

For more information, log onto theavenuecoffeecafe.com or artstudio.org.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Pandemic turns sisters’ event planning business into new store in Groves

Numerous indictments handed down this week following 2019 fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue

Business

Pandemic turns sisters’ event planning business into new store in Groves

Local

Numerous indictments handed down this week following 2019 fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Local

Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue

High School Sports

PNG graduate goes from quarterbacking for Indians to teaching Memorial’s top passer

Local

National Weather Service breaks down local forecast, tropical development focus

Entertainment

Strange Beautiful exhibit chronicles nature of Southern U.S.; kickoff event Friday at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Groves

PNG football hopes strength and conditioning lays foundation for successful season

Local

TPC reports, comments on chemical leak at Port Neches facility

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Local

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

Local

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier

Local

Port Neches starting early in public works director search

Local

Man with 6 DWIs sentenced to 15 years for igniting crash near Nederland

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Local

Weather Service shares knowns & unknowns of latest cyclone development in Caribbean Sea

Local

ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate suspect in Port Arthur killing

Groves

Violent assault of Groves couple leads to 2 convictions

Local

Frederick Smith Jr. talks grieving process following deaths of daughter & granddaughter in car crash

Local

Airport manager, consultant detail efforts to increase traffic at Jack Brooks

Education

Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to address attendance drain, limited English-speaking students

Groves

The rumors are not true. Barndominiums ARE welcome in Groves.

High School Sports

Say hello to PNG’s Cole Crippen, incoming junior ready for demanding quarterback position

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Butcher’s Korner welcomes community to coffee