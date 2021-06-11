Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 31 to June 6:

Candy Leiva, 37, Public Intoxication

Benjamin Cooper, 36, Warrant Other Agency / Public Intoxication

Ruth Steward, 34, Warrant Other Agency

Christopher East, 37, Nederland warrants

Curtis Vincent, 21, warrant other agency

Pedro Godinez, 28, Nederland warrants

Federico Pena Jr., 31, Warrant Other Agency, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Skyler Authement, 28, warrant other agency

Austin Sam, 27, Warrant Other Agency / Nederland Warrants

Robert Cardinale, 64, Public Intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:

May 31

Officer took a subject in to custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of South 13th Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and public intoxication in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

A complainant reported a burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of S 1 ½ Street.

June 1

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

A complaint reported striking fixture in the 2500 block of Helena.

A complainant reported a theft in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.

A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North 27th Street.

June 2

A complainant reported an assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Officer arrested on a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Regional Drive.

Officer arrested a subject on Nederland warrants in the 3500 block of Regional Drive.

Officer arrested a subject on Nederland warrants in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

June 3

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

A complainant reported a theft in the 100 block of South 14th Street.

A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1400 block of Orange.

A complainant reported abandoned / endangered child in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Officer found a subject in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

June 4

Detective found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of Canal.

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 700 block of South 5th Street.

June 5

A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 1800 block of Gary.

A complainant reported a runaway in the 900 block of S 23rd Street.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2000 block of Avenue F.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant and Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Twin City Highway.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.

June 6