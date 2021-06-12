expand
Mid County Babe Ruth League weathers rain, heading towards regional tournament

By Chris Moore

NEDERLAND — Despite some rain delays, the Mid County Babe Ruth League is cruising along as planned, said President Jimmy Collins.

“It is going good if we can just keep the rain away,” Collins said. “We have been fortunate enough that we were able to play three nights last week. We are on our fourth night this week.”

Mid-County Babe Ruth had all games rained out last Thursday.

Collins said he has enjoyed watching the athletes play.

“They are showing up to play baseball and they are having a good time doing it,” he said. “They are also playing good. That is what we like about it. They are playing relaxed but good.”

The league has seven dates remaining on the schedule before the regional tournament.

“We report on July 8 and we start playing on July 9,” Collins said. “That is all going to be here in Nederland. That will be an eight-team tournament from a bunch of different states. All of the state champions will come in to play in the regional.”

Despite lower turnout numbers for Little League play, Collins said Mid-County Babe Ruth maintained its usual roster of 15 players on six teams.

Collins said several seniors are getting one last chance to play with their friends, while some college kids came back to participate, due to the requirements being that players are 16-18 years old.

“They get a chance to play with all of their friends and all of the people they have played against all of these years,” Collins said. “It is neat to see them all get together and they are having a good time.”

After the season, team coaches will determine the top-15 players from the league, who will make up the tournament team.

“We will probably play a tune-up game or two before we play the regional,” Collins said. “If we are fortunate enough to win the regional, at the end of July, we will report to Mobile to the World Series.”

The league’s next games will be Monday as the Dodgers take on the Rangers at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Athletics and Mets at 7:45 p.m..

