expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

Lily Norman, seated, is the recipient of the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur service group helps fund young woman’s potential

By PA News

Published 12:05 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

One recent high school graduate’s freshman year of college just got a whole lot less stressful thanks to a group of Port Arthur-based women intent on fostering excellence in young women.

The International Chapter of the P. E. O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur recently presented Lily Norman with a $2,500 STAR Scholarship.

Kesha Norman, left, is seen with with daughter Lily Norman, recipient of the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship at the June meeting of Chapter CP. (Courtesy photo)

The 2021 West Brook High School graduate plans to attend Baylor University to secure a bachelor’s degree in her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.

Norman was active in student council leadership as student body vice-president at Westbrook, while also participating in many student organizations promoting school spirit, ecological awareness, service and consensus building.

Norman will attend Baylor University to pursue a bachelor’s degree to become a lawyer.

The P. E. O. STAR Scholarship was established to recognize high school senior women planning to attend an accredited postsecondary institution immediately following graduation. It is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P. E. O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans , and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical development threatens by the end of next week

Port in a COVID storm: International seafarers get vaccine in Port Arthur

Decision on Port Arthur fire chief pushed to next week

Local artist plans gallery for downtown Port Arthur

Local

Tropical development threatens by the end of next week

Local

Port in a COVID storm: International seafarers get vaccine in Port Arthur

Local

Decision on Port Arthur fire chief pushed to next week

Local

Local artist plans gallery for downtown Port Arthur

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Field of Honor tribute is part of Fourth of July fireworks

Local

Port Arthur Little Theatre bringing ‘Grease’ to life

Local

ON THE MENU — Try something new at Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host blood drive

Lifestyle

Port Arthur service group helps fund young woman’s potential

Local

Port Arthur killing was not random but “tragic” result of argument, police said

Local

Hurricane Center announces 20% tropical development chance; Weather Service shares what’s known

Business

Pandemic turns sisters’ event planning business into new store in Groves

Local

Numerous indictments handed down this week following 2019 fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Local

Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue

High School Sports

PNG graduate goes from quarterbacking for Indians to teaching Memorial’s top passer

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — Short-staffed restaurants ready to serve job seekers

Local

National Weather Service breaks down local forecast, tropical development focus

Entertainment

Strange Beautiful exhibit chronicles nature of Southern U.S.; kickoff event Friday at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Groves

PNG football hopes strength and conditioning lays foundation for successful season

Local

TPC reports, comments on chemical leak at Port Neches facility

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Take a look inside Port Arthur’s 3-venues-in-1 restaurant, nightspot & taqueria

Local

Man indicted in 3 deaths following fatal Port Arthur wreck

Local

$147K study targets upgrades for Pleasure Island boat ramp & fishing pier