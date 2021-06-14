expand
June 14, 2021

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf

By PA News

Published 1:15 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

The National Hurricane Center has raised the tropical cyclone formation probability to a high 70 percent for the broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche.

Little development is expected over the next day or two, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time this system drifts north later this week, a tropical depression could form in the northwest or central Gulf of Mexico.

“For our region, we are expecting increasing rain chances this weekend, as well as elevated tides,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

