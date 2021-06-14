expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Responders found a 1-ton propane cylinder located at Young’s Tobacco showing signs of damage.

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

By PA News

Published 3:58 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the Port Neches Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a large propane tank at Young’s Tobacco, 1219 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches.

First responders noted no injuries from the motorists involved.

However, a 1,000-gallon propane tank was damaged during the crash and appeared to be leaking.

The Port Neches Fire Department responded to vehicle crash at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Firefighters quickly began suppressing the flammable vapors with hose lines being released to minimize the chances of an ignition,” a Port Neches Fire Department released said Monday afternoon.

Port Arthur Fire Department’s Hazmat Team, along with local propane distributors representatives, were called for assistance.

Fire crews worked close to 28 hours to terminate the threat.

“Air quality was monitored in the near-by neighborhoods and determined to be within safe ranges,” according to the fire department. “The inert tank was removed by a local distributor once the hazard was eliminated.”

On Sunday evening, firefighters were rotating shifts to continue operations and give relief rehabilitation to onsite crew.

Streets and entrances were blocked off by barricades during the response.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf

ASK A COP — Is it legal to have a curse word on a license plate?

Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost

Local

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

Local

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf

Education

Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost

Local

Hurricane Center says tropical depression in central Gulf possible

Local

Oil prices reach per barrel highest since 2018. What does that mean for average gas prices?

Local

Car crashes into propane tank; Port Neches Fire Dept closes streets & monitors air quality

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur Little Theatre brings “Grease” to life; check out show dates & cast

Local

ON THE MENU — Try something new at Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen

Lifestyle

Port Arthur service group helps fund young woman’s potential

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth League weathers rain, heading towards regional tournament

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA guard transfers with high expectations for new school

Local

Tropical development threatens by the end of next week

Local

Port in a COVID storm: International seafarers get vaccine in Port Arthur

Local

Decision on Port Arthur fire chief pushed to next week

Local

Local artist plans gallery for downtown Port Arthur

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Field of Honor tribute is part of Fourth of July fireworks

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host blood drive

Local

Sunday update: National Hurricane Center increases tropical development chance

Local

Port Arthur killing was not random but “tragic” result of argument, police said

Local

Hurricane Center announces 20% tropical development chance; Weather Service shares what’s known

Business

Pandemic turns sisters’ event planning business into new store in Groves

Local

Numerous indictments handed down this week following 2019 fatal shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Police arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Local

Artist brings Texas-inspired work to The Avenue