Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the Port Neches Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a large propane tank at Young’s Tobacco, 1219 Magnolia Ave. in Port Neches.

First responders noted no injuries from the motorists involved.

However, a 1,000-gallon propane tank was damaged during the crash and appeared to be leaking.

“Firefighters quickly began suppressing the flammable vapors with hose lines being released to minimize the chances of an ignition,” a Port Neches Fire Department released said Monday afternoon.

Port Arthur Fire Department’s Hazmat Team, along with local propane distributors representatives, were called for assistance.

Fire crews worked close to 28 hours to terminate the threat.

“Air quality was monitored in the near-by neighborhoods and determined to be within safe ranges,” according to the fire department. “The inert tank was removed by a local distributor once the hazard was eliminated.”

On Sunday evening, firefighters were rotating shifts to continue operations and give relief rehabilitation to onsite crew.

Streets and entrances were blocked off by barricades during the response.