expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

By PA News

Published 7:25 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center holds the chance for tropical cyclone formation at a high 70 percent in the Gulf of Mexico.

A broad low-pressure area in the Bay of Campeche is expected to move north by Thursday, and will likely be a tropical depression by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

With this system heading towards Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, weather officials are expecting higher rain chances and elevated tides starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the tropical wave way out in the Atlantic has a low 10 percent chance for development, and poses no immediate threat to the region.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Port Arthur returns the fun with Fourth of July fireworks

Local

Port Neches-Groves ISD sets timeline for completion of middle school tracks

Local

Act One Scene One returns with 1st show since virus shutdown, including dinner

Local

Port Arthur man severely burned in house fire

Local

Man shocked while working on power lines in Port Arthur

High School Sports

PNG’S 7-on-7 team is state bound & coached by former running back

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Local

Police investigating crash into propane tank

Groves

Local players selected for all-district softball honors

Education

WAY TO GO!!! Region 5 Superintendent of the Year makes local community proud.

Entertainment

See details of Port Arthur’s Juneteenth celebration — “It’s our Fourth of July”

Local

7AM TUESDAY: Tropical depression expected by end of week; weather officials share what’s known

Check this Out

Nederland reaches agreements with police, fire unions. See what that means.

Education

Wilson Early College sophomores get second chance for orientation thanks to LSCPA

Local

Sign up today for PA Chamber Luncheon; maritime industry & Golden Pass spotlighted

High School Sports

All-district baseball stars: Check out the PNG, Nederland & Memorial representatives

Beaumont

Convicted felon’s armed purse theft at mall costs him more than 8 years in jail

Local

Port Neches Fire Department: 28 hours needed to “terminate” propane threat

Local

MONDAY 1 PM UPDTAE: Tropical cyclone formation probability jumps to 70% in Gulf

Columns

ASK A COP — Is it legal to have a curse word on a license plate?

Education

Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost

Local

Hurricane Center says tropical depression in central Gulf possible

Local

Oil prices reach per barrel highest since 2018. What does that mean for average gas prices?

Local

Car crashes into propane tank; Port Neches Fire Dept closes streets & monitors air quality