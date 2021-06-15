expand
June 16, 2021

Pat Avery, left, holds back tears in an April meeting while receiving a surprise proclamation signed by Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie. Longtime Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Financial Director Joe Tant, right, presented Avery with the recognition. (Chris Moore/The News)

Sign up today for PA Chamber Luncheon; maritime industry & Golden Pass spotlighted

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming membership luncheon will shine a light on members of the maritime industry.

Mathew Kaufman, deputy director of the Sabine Neches Navigation District, and Lisa H. Bliss, export project, technical manager at Golden Pass LNG, are the guest speakers for the June 23 event at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. Registration deadline is Friday. Individual tickets are $35 and include a buffet.

Seating is limited and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Approximately 200 guests had signed up as of Monday.

To register go to portarthurtexas.com or call the chamber at 409-963-1107.

Pat Avery, president and CEO of the chamber, said the economic outlook for the area is phenomenal in relation to the maritime industry.

The chamber, itself, is almost as busy as it was pre-COVID and industry is growing.

“People need to be very aware that all of the focus on alternative fuel is not gong to harm our business in Southeast Texas, not in our lifetime,” Avery said. “When you get into the car at night, look at the steering wheel, look at almost everything in our car that’s made out of plastic and you will see an industry that will be around for a very long time.”

Bliss is set to provide an update on project progress and workforce development initiatives including the Southeast Texas Workforce Guide, process technology scholarships and local vendor outreach.

Golden Pass’ multi-billion project recently reached the third year construction phase and is progressing on schedule.

The Sabine Neches Navigation District has operated in Jefferson County for more than 100 years. They are the local non-federal sponsor to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Sabine-Neches Waterway, according to information from SNND.

