June 16, 2021

Acadian Ambulance Service (Courtesy photo)

Man electrocuted while working on power lines

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A contractor was air lifted to a Galveston hospital after he came in contact with high power lines earlier this week.

Port Arthur Fire Acting Deputy Chief Paul Washburn said the call came in about 5:15 p.m. Monday to 201 Valley Forge off Procter Street Extension.

The electrocuted man was in a bucket lift in the air when PAFD arrived on scene. The firefighters were able to lower the bucket some and used their own ladder to get the man to their own bucket.

The man’s current condition as of Tuesday afternoon was not known.

Washburn said he does not know the name of the company the man is employed with.

